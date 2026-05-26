Into Music: George Usher

George Usher first conceived Stevensonville over 30 years ago as a multi-media piece incorporating elements of music as well as literary and visual arts. (Two live productions were ultimately presented to enthusiastic audiences.)

When concerns over manufacturing the ambitious album as Usher conceived it and mounting productions related to the effort sidelined the project, Usher continued making other music, ultimately releasing seven solo albums, an anthology and collaborative works with both Edward Rogers and Lisa Burns.

When the opportunity to present the project again presented itself, Usher recruited producer Tony Shanahan (Patti Smith Group) and a cast of musicians including David Mansfield (Bob Dylan) and Andy York (John Mellencamp) to realize his vision.

Now available as a lush package that includes the album, full color illustrations from Laurie Webber and lyrics housed in a 28-page booklet,

Stevensonville is an unforgettable experience which tells the stories of citizens in the fictional town Usher created.

Recalling literary works such has Edgar Lee Masters’ Spoon River Anthology and Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Stevensonville is testament to Usher’s tenacity and creative vision.

Usher recently spoke about the work and the importance of believing in one’s deepest artistic impulses.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen