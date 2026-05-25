Into Music: Robert Poss

Robert Poss is a guitarist, composer, and sound engineer based in Boston, Massachusetts. His latest release, a collaboration with Edward Cornell, and credited to Robert Poss and E-Clark Cornell, is Kepler’s Choice. Informed by the experimental spirit of the New York City arts world between the 1960s and 1980s, the album is the second collaboration from the two creative veterans, their first being the EP Definitive Spaces.

At over 70 minutes in length, Kepler’s Choice demonstrates the broad scope of each musician’s vocabulary, culminating in a work that demands repeated listens while also emerging as an exceptionally inspirational effort.

Poss, whose recording and performing career has seen him work in a dizzying array of settings, including his time with Bands of Susans, recently spoke about the collaborative nature of the new album, an unexpected musical task he undertook during a recent stay in Florida, and what he sees as the future of his artistic life.

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