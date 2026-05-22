Into Music: Doug Pray

Doug Pray is an accomplished filmmaker, having helmed projects such as Hype!, Scratch, and Art & Copy and, now, Louder Than Guns, a film featuring Old Crow Medicine Show. Taking its title from a song Old Crow co-founder Ketch Secor penned in the wake of the 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville, the film examines the many facets of conversations and attitudes toward guns and gun violence in America.

Joining Secor in the film is former NPR Morning Edition host David Greene. The film deftly balances the gravities of gun violence with the levity that music, even when its lyrics tackle serious subjects, can bring.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen