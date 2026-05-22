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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Doug Pray

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM CDT
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Courtesy photo
Pictured: Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor.

Doug Pray is an accomplished filmmaker, having helmed projects such as Hype!, Scratch, and Art & Copy and, now, Louder Than Guns, a film featuring Old Crow Medicine Show. Taking its title from a song Old Crow co-founder Ketch Secor penned in the wake of the 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville, the film examines the many facets of conversations and attitudes toward guns and gun violence in America.

Joining Secor in the film is former NPR Morning Edition host David Greene. The film deftly balances the gravities of gun violence with the levity that music, even when its lyrics tackle serious subjects, can bring.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin