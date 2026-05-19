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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jacob Augustine

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT
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Joshua Powers

Jacob Augstine’s latest album, I Love You Forever, is out May 22 via Team Love Records. The collection, his first in a decade, is dedicated to his late mother although loss is just one of the themes he addresses on the recording. Throughout, he turns his attention to the natural world, humankind’s place within it, greed, and the nature of God. He spoke about the album and its themes on this episode of Into Music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin