Into Music: Jacob Augustine

Jacob Augstine’s latest album, I Love You Forever, is out May 22 via Team Love Records. The collection, his first in a decade, is dedicated to his late mother although loss is just one of the themes he addresses on the recording. Throughout, he turns his attention to the natural world, humankind’s place within it, greed, and the nature of God. He spoke about the album and its themes on this episode of Into Music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen