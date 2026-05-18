Into Music: Ava Della Pietra

Singer-songwriter Ava Della Pietra recently issued the single “3 AM,” accompanied by a video for the track. Having appeared on Broadway and in theatrical touring companies (School of Rock, Les Misérables), she has more recently turned her attention from the stage to the studio, focusing on developing a larger body of songs.

With an impressive audience already growing and a collection of serious accolades for her talents, she is currently enrolled in a joint Harvard-Berklee College of Music program, studying biology and music theory. She recently spoke about the inspiration for “3 AM,” her origins as a songwriter, and the future of her recording career.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

