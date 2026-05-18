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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Ava Della Pietra

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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Singer-songwriter Ava Della Pietra recently issued the single “3 AM,” accompanied by a video for the track. Having appeared on Broadway and in theatrical touring companies (School of Rock, Les Misérables), she has more recently turned her attention from the stage to the studio, focusing on developing a larger body of songs.

With an impressive audience already growing and a collection of serious accolades for her talents, she is currently enrolled in a joint Harvard-Berklee College of Music program, studying biology and music theory. She recently spoke about the inspiration for “3 AM,” her origins as a songwriter, and the future of her recording career.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin