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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Tiff Randol

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Tiff Randol is a composer, songwriter, producer, and performer whose work spans film, television, and, of course, her own recorded output. Randol’s latest effort, Legacy, is out May 15 under the IAMEVE moniker. Encapsulating her broad musical sensibilities and imagination, the record is evidence of an artist with a vision destined to establish her as one of the most forward-thinking musicians recording today. Randol discussed her approach to music making and recording, the growing the role of women in the world of recording engineering and her nonprofit, Mamas In Music, which provides support for mothers in the music industry around the globe.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin