Into Music: Tiff Randol

Tiff Randol is a composer, songwriter, producer, and performer whose work spans film, television, and, of course, her own recorded output. Randol’s latest effort, Legacy, is out May 15 under the IAMEVE moniker. Encapsulating her broad musical sensibilities and imagination, the record is evidence of an artist with a vision destined to establish her as one of the most forward-thinking musicians recording today. Randol discussed her approach to music making and recording, the growing the role of women in the world of recording engineering and her nonprofit, Mamas In Music, which provides support for mothers in the music industry around the globe.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen