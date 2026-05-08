Into Music: Carla J Easton

Carla J Easton has been making and releasing music for over 20 years and her latest album, I Think That I Might Love You, stands as testament not only to the dedication and musical excellence she’s displayed across her solo output, with the group TeenCanteen and in the project Poster Paints with Scott Liddell of Frightened Rabbit, but also to her ability to reconsider and reexamine her own creative process. (Easton was also a member of the group Futuristic Retro Champions and serves as keyboardist for The Vaselines.)

I Think That I Might Love You is above all a celebration of community and friendship, largely inspired by the time she spent making the acclaimed documentary Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland's Girl Bands which, at the time of this writing, is not available in the U.S. The film not only sparked a new sense of creativity within her but has led her to continue work as music historian in Scotland, where she mentors younger musicians, speaking to them about the history and general nature of the music business.

We discussed those elements of her life and career as well as what can be learned from friends old and new.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen