Into Music: Greg Norton

Greg Norton began his punk rock odyssey in the late 1970s when he, friends Grant Hart and Bob Mould formed the band Hüsker Dü in St. Paul, Minnesota. The trio released a series of recordings throughout the 1980s, eventually disbanding in 1988.

After many years in the culinary world, Norton reignited his passion for making music c.2006 with the group Gang Font before serving in outfits such as Porcupine and now, Ultrabomb. Joined by guitarist and vocalist Ryan Smith as well as drummer Derek O’Brien, Norton sounds as vibrant and vital as ever on the trio’s new LP, The Bridges That We Burn.

Norton recently spoke about the lyrical inspirations for the LP, Norton recently spoke about the lyrical inspirations for the LP, how the energy heard on the new recording translates to the live stage and how punk rock has offered him a sense of community for most of his life.

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