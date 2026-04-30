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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Greg Norton

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Greg Norton

Greg Norton began his punk rock odyssey in the late 1970s when he, friends Grant Hart and Bob Mould formed the band Hüsker Dü in St. Paul, Minnesota. The trio released a series of recordings throughout the 1980s, eventually disbanding in 1988.

After many years in the culinary world, Norton reignited his passion for making music c.2006 with the group Gang Font before serving in outfits such as Porcupine and now, Ultrabomb. Joined by guitarist and vocalist Ryan Smith as well as drummer Derek O’Brien, Norton sounds as vibrant and vital as ever on the trio’s new LP, The Bridges That We Burn.

Norton recently spoke about the lyrical inspirations for the LP, Norton recently spoke about the lyrical inspirations for the LP, how the energy heard on the new recording translates to the live stage and how punk rock has offered him a sense of community for most of his life.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music CommentaryArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin