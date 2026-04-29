Into Music: Eric Hirshberg

Eric Hirshberg began writing songs and performing music early in his life, performing in bands and pursuing this passion all the way through college and into his early working life. Eventually, he landed a gig as CEO of Activision Blizzard, where he spent eight years and lead the company through the arrival of cultural touchstones such as Call of Duty and Guitar Hero.

A series of events led him back to writing and performing as he left life at Activision behind. In recent years he has worked with multi-Grammy-winning artist Aloe Blacc on songs such as “I Love Not Drinking” and “For Real.”

His latest single, “More Is Not The Answer,” arrived in April and predicts a new album that will likely arrive by the end of the year.

Hirshberg recently spoke about his approach to songwriting, what led him to rededicate his creative energies to music, and the optimism that both parenting and the creative act itself require.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen