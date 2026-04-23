Into Music: Doug Gillard

Doug Gillard grew up in Ohio and began playing in bands by his teens. Among the groups he formed in his early musical life were Death of Samantha and Cobra Verde, which caught the attention of Guided By Voices’ Robert Pollard. Gillard remained active with that group from 1997 to 2004, when the outfit disbanded. He continued to write and record in a number of settings, including as a solo artist and, starting in 2010, with Nada Surf. He rejoined Guided By Voices in 2016 and in 2023 was listed as one of Rolling Stone’s best 250 guitarists.

His latest solo release, Parallel Stride, is out April 24 on the Dromedary label. Recorded in the New York City area by co-producer Tom Beaujour at Nuthouse Recording, and Travis Harrison at Serious Business Recording, the album spotlights Gillard’s gift for creating concise, infectious songs that are buoyed by his tasteful guitar playing and knack for maximum musical impact no matter what style or mood the music conveys.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen