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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: James Petralli

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Charlie Weinmann

13 is the latest album from White Denim. Loud and unapologetic while also taking turns into matters of aging and contemplating life’s ever-expanding choices, the record leans into humor and clear-eyed reflections with equal intensity.

Petralli notes that in many ways this was a reaction to the quieter turn the group had taken on its previous effort. Maybe, he adds, his dream of being a rock and roll star are over and are instead replaced with more practical concerns.

We discussed that as well as his lifelong love of baseball on this episode and began our discussion with a few words about the album’s opening cut, “(God Created) Lock and Key.”

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin