Into Music: James Petralli

13 is the latest album from White Denim. Loud and unapologetic while also taking turns into matters of aging and contemplating life’s ever-expanding choices, the record leans into humor and clear-eyed reflections with equal intensity.

Petralli notes that in many ways this was a reaction to the quieter turn the group had taken on its previous effort. Maybe, he adds, his dream of being a rock and roll star are over and are instead replaced with more practical concerns.

We discussed that as well as his lifelong love of baseball on this episode and began our discussion with a few words about the album’s opening cut, “(God Created) Lock and Key.”

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen