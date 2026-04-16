Into Music: Peter Case

Peter Case’s new album My Life To Live: Peter Case At McCabe's captures the acclaimed singer-songwriter at the Santa Monica instrument shop and live venue McCabe’s, a venue that has been integral in his performance life across multiple decades.

The LP celebrates both Case’s impressive past and his ever-expanding future as he remains dedicated to breathing new life into classic songs and presenting his audience with a map of his ever-unfolding genius. The album is out April 24 via Sunset Boulevard Records as a CD and double vinyl release and will be available on digital streaming platforms as well.

The always-thoughtful Case shared some of his favorite memories of McCabe’s, recalled a street songwriter-cum-jam session with Allen Ginsberg, and discussed how his life as a street musician early on has informed the way he approaches live performance to this day.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Them music: Torin Andersen