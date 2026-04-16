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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Peter Case

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Peter Case’s new album My Life To Live: Peter Case At McCabe's captures the acclaimed singer-songwriter at the Santa Monica instrument shop and live venue McCabe’s, a venue that has been integral in his performance life across multiple decades.

The LP celebrates both Case’s impressive past and his ever-expanding future as he remains dedicated to breathing new life into classic songs and presenting his audience with a map of his ever-unfolding genius. The album is out April 24 via Sunset Boulevard Records as a CD and double vinyl release and will be available on digital streaming platforms as well.

The always-thoughtful Case shared some of his favorite memories of McCabe’s, recalled a street songwriter-cum-jam session with Allen Ginsberg, and discussed how his life as a street musician early on has informed the way he approaches live performance to this day.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Them music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin