Into Music: Eliza Noxon

Eliza Noxon’s debut single, “Hummingbird,” made a splash when it appeared on the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black. Noxon, who was only 12 at the time, eventually saw the single rise to eight million streams. She later followed that release with her 2017 EP, Save Your Breath.

Although the gap between that recording and the arrival of her debut album, Good Monsters with Bad Habits, might suggest that she had occupied herself with other endeavors, the truth is that the life she lived between 2017 and the LP’s release earlier in 2026 was a necessary part of the record’s composition.

Informed in part by the death of her brother and the internal and external changes she experienced and observed as she moved from adolescence into adulthood, Good Monsters with Bad Habits ably captures the nuances of the human experience.

Noxon recently discussed the making of the LP, the role that her family has played in her creative life, and working with Rilo Kiley’s Pierre de Reeder, who produced the album.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen