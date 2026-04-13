Into Music: Melvin Gibbs

Throughout his storied artistic career, Melvin Gibbs has amassed an impressive C.V. that includes recording and/or performing with acts such as Ronald Shannon Jackson, Arto Lindsay, and the Rollins Band. He has recorded multiple albums as a bandleader and with the group Harriet Tubman, which released five albums between 1998 and 2018.

Now, Gibbs can also add author to his list of accomplishments as his book, How Black Music Took Over The World, is out April 14 wherever books are sold.

An examination of how the African diaspora has shaped music around the globe and partial autobiography, the volume reframes several conversations around the nature of music and community and is a must-read for those seeking deeper answers about the sounds which surround us and the people who perform them. Moreover, Gibbs argues that audiences share an integral space with performers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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