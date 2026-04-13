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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Melvin Gibbs

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
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Daniel Efram

Throughout his storied artistic career, Melvin Gibbs has amassed an impressive C.V. that includes recording and/or performing with acts such as Ronald Shannon Jackson, Arto Lindsay, and the Rollins Band. He has recorded multiple albums as a bandleader and with the group Harriet Tubman, which released five albums between 1998 and 2018.

Now, Gibbs can also add author to his list of accomplishments as his book, How Black Music Took Over The World, is out April 14 wherever books are sold.

An examination of how the African diaspora has shaped music around the globe and partial autobiography, the volume reframes several conversations around the nature of music and community and is a must-read for those seeking deeper answers about the sounds which surround us and the people who perform them. Moreover, Gibbs argues that audiences share an integral space with performers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin