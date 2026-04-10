Into Music: Anne Richmond Boston

I Should Be Happy is the new solo album from Georgia-based musician Anne Richmond Boston. Recorded over the 30 years ago and then shelved, the album was meant to be the The Swimming Pool Q’s member’s second solo album, quickly following her 1990 solo debut. With help from some friends the vocalist added a handful of tracks not intended for the original release and has since sent the album out into the world.

Among the musicians featured on the record are NRBQ’s Terry Adams, Morphine’s Billy Conway, Syd Straw, and David Barbe (Sugar), each helping to spotlight singer’s singular talent and approach to songs.

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