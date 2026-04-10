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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Anne Richmond Boston

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM CDT
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Jason Thrasher

I Should Be Happy is the new solo album from Georgia-based musician Anne Richmond Boston. Recorded over the 30 years ago and then shelved, the album was meant to be the The Swimming Pool Q’s member’s second solo album, quickly following her 1990 solo debut. With help from some friends the vocalist added a handful of tracks not intended for the original release and has since sent the album out into the world.

Among the musicians featured on the record are NRBQ’s Terry Adams, Morphine’s Billy Conway, Syd Straw, and David Barbe (Sugar), each helping to spotlight singer’s singular talent and approach to songs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin