Into Music: Tim Singer

Tim Singer established himself in bands such as Kiss It Goodbye and Deadguy. More recently, he has been writing and recording with Bitter Branches, which also features drummer Jeff Tirabassi (Walleye), guitarists Matt Ryan (Cavalry) and Kevin Sommerville (Lighten Up!), and bassist/vocalist Dan Yemin (Paint It Black, Kid Dynamite, Lifetime). The latest Bitter Branches release, out on the Equal Vision imprint, is titled Let’s Give the Land Back to the Animals.

Speaking from his home in Philadelphia, Singer discussed his approach to writing lyrics and the responsibilities he feels as a vocalist and lyricist, why it’s important to believe in what one’s singing about, and how Generation X failed to take over the world.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen