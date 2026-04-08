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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Tim Singer

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Michelle Mennona.

Tim Singer established himself in bands such as Kiss It Goodbye and Deadguy. More recently, he has been writing and recording with Bitter Branches, which also features drummer Jeff Tirabassi (Walleye), guitarists Matt Ryan (Cavalry) and Kevin Sommerville (Lighten Up!), and bassist/vocalist Dan Yemin (Paint It Black, Kid Dynamite, Lifetime). The latest Bitter Branches release, out on the Equal Vision imprint, is titled Let’s Give the Land Back to the Animals.

Speaking from his home in Philadelphia, Singer discussed his approach to writing lyrics and the responsibilities he feels as a vocalist and lyricist, why it’s important to believe in what one’s singing about, and how Generation X failed to take over the world.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin