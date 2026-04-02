© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Byron Isaacs and Peter Cole

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Gary Bouge

Byron Isaacs and Peter Cole discuss scoring the indie film Run.

Byron Isaacs and Peter Cole are also known as the duo Lost Leaders. The pair have been working together since the late 1990s and their latest project is providing the score for and recording the soundtrack of the indie feature film Run, which is directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo, based on the novel Plain Jane by Barrie Levitt Knee. Featuring reimagined and re-recorded classics spanning the 1970s to the 2000s, the soundtrack also features the single “Atalanta,” sung by Amy Helm, their longtime friend and collaborator. We discussed the process of scoring the film, the relationships that Isaacs and Cole have forged with fellow musicians, and what the future of Lost Leaders might look like.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin