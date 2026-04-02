Into Music: Byron Isaacs and Peter Cole

Byron Isaacs and Peter Cole are also known as the duo Lost Leaders. The pair have been working together since the late 1990s and their latest project is providing the score for and recording the soundtrack of the indie feature film Run, which is directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo, based on the novel Plain Jane by Barrie Levitt Knee. Featuring reimagined and re-recorded classics spanning the 1970s to the 2000s, the soundtrack also features the single “Atalanta,” sung by Amy Helm, their longtime friend and collaborator. We discussed the process of scoring the film, the relationships that Isaacs and Cole have forged with fellow musicians, and what the future of Lost Leaders might look like.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen