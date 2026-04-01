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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: J.J. Blair on Mike Finnigan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Courtesy Forty Below Records

J.J. Blair discusses producing his friend, Mike Finnigan.

J.J. Blair wanted his longtime friend Mike Finnigan to make a new record but Finnigan was initially reluctant. Over time, a new collection of songs began to emerge culminating in the new album Mike Finnigan, which may stand as the musician’s finest.

Finnigan died in 2021 with some of the album still uncompleted. Blair remained committed to releasing the collection, ultimately issuing the record via Forty Below Records. The LP features guest appearances from Kelly Finnigan, Smokey Robinson, Chris and Stephen Stills, Joe Bonamassa, and Dean Parks.

In this conversation Blair discusses the genesis of the album, Finnigan’s approach to recording the Merle Haggard classic “Sing Me Back Home” and what Blair remembers and misses most about his friend.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin