Into Music: J.J. Blair on Mike Finnigan

J.J. Blair wanted his longtime friend Mike Finnigan to make a new record but Finnigan was initially reluctant. Over time, a new collection of songs began to emerge culminating in the new album Mike Finnigan, which may stand as the musician’s finest.

Finnigan died in 2021 with some of the album still uncompleted. Blair remained committed to releasing the collection, ultimately issuing the record via Forty Below Records. The LP features guest appearances from Kelly Finnigan, Smokey Robinson, Chris and Stephen Stills, Joe Bonamassa, and Dean Parks.

In this conversation Blair discusses the genesis of the album, Finnigan’s approach to recording the Merle Haggard classic “Sing Me Back Home” and what Blair remembers and misses most about his friend.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen