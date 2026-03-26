Into Music: Craig Havighurst

Craig Havighurst is a writer and broadcaster based in Nashville. His new book, Musicality For Humans: How To Listen Like An Artist, is out now via The Sager Group. Blending elements of memoir and self-enrichment throughout, Havighurst describes how music lovers can reshape their listening habits and dive deeper into a wider variety of genres and music created in various time periods. We discuss the book in this conversation as well as Havighurst’s own musical growth and what it’s like to engage more deeply with a lifelong love of music.

Musicality For Humans: How To Listen Like An Artist is out now wherever books are sold. Further Havighurst prose is available via his Substack, String Theories. He also hosts the podcast The String, which originates from WMOT, Middle Tennessee Public Radio.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen