© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Craig Havighurst

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ed Rode

Author and broadcaster Craig Havighurst discusses his new book, Musicality For Humans: How To Listen Like An Artist.

Craig Havighurst is a writer and broadcaster based in Nashville. His new book, Musicality For Humans: How To Listen Like An Artist, is out now via The Sager Group. Blending elements of memoir and self-enrichment throughout, Havighurst describes how music lovers can reshape their listening habits and dive deeper into a wider variety of genres and music created in various time periods. We discuss the book in this conversation as well as Havighurst’s own musical growth and what it’s like to engage more deeply with a lifelong love of music.

Musicality For Humans: How To Listen Like An Artist is out now wherever books are sold. Further Havighurst prose is available via his Substack, String Theories. He also hosts the podcast The String, which originates from WMOT, Middle Tennessee Public Radio.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin