Into Music: Noah Green

Never Felt Bitter is the third full length album from The Pretty Flowers. Lyrically, the songs touch on mortality, personal resolve and making sense of the world despite anxiety and chaos. The record holds a sense of urgency that buoys the listener through non-stop listens, finding comfort in the thematic stops the band makes across material such as “Thief of Time,” “Came Back Kicking” and “Not Dissolve.”

Green notes that in some ways the record was inspired by his move from Los Angeles to the quieter, less intense world outside the city. He discussed that move, as well as elements of his writing process, and his love of The Replacements on this episode of Into Music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen