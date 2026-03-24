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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Noah Green

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Sami Drasin

Noah Green of The Pretty Flowers discusses mortality, the quiet life, and The Replacements.

Never Felt Bitter is the third full length album from The Pretty Flowers. Lyrically, the songs touch on mortality, personal resolve and making sense of the world despite anxiety and chaos. The record holds a sense of urgency that buoys the listener through non-stop listens, finding comfort in the thematic stops the band makes across material such as “Thief of Time,” “Came Back Kicking” and “Not Dissolve.”

Green notes that in some ways the record was inspired by his move from Los Angeles to the quieter, less intense world outside the city. He discussed that move, as well as elements of his writing process, and his love of The Replacements on this episode of Into Music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin