Into Music: Gil Moore

Canadian rock legends Triumph recently announced their first tour in over 30 years. Having amassed a series of radio hits and gold and platinum albums throughout the 1980s, guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett left the band in 1988, which many assumed would spell the end of the group. Drummer/vocalist Gil Moore and bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine eventually regrouped with new guitarist Phil X and released the 1992 LP Edge of Excess. Shortly thereafter, Triumph stopped recording and touring with the original members pursuing various interests.

Though fans frequently pushed for a reunion, the Levine, Moore, and Emmett were adamant that they were through. They did perform two shows in 2008, then worked together again in 2019, performing a handful of songs together at Metalworks Studios for an invitation-only audience. Parts of those performances are featured in the documentary Triumph: Rock 'n Roll Machine. Then came an invitation to perform at the Edmonton Oilers’ second game in the Stanley Cup in June, 2025.

Although Levine could not make the performance, Moore, Phil X, Emmett and keyboardist/drummer Brent Fitz and bassist Todd Kerns were on hand to perform.

By the end of the year, Triumph announced that they were embarking on a 2026 North American tour with Fitz, Phil X, and Kerns augmenting the original lineup. (At the time of this writing, the extent of Levine’s involvement in the full tour remains undefined.)

The group celebrates its half century as a musical entity on Canadian stages in Canada starting in April, then crosses into the U.S. with openers April Wine in May.

Moore recently discussed the unlikely reunion, his musical relationship with Emmett, and his strong support of musical mentorship and music education.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen