Into Music: Robert Jon Burrison (Robert Jon & The Wreck)

Formed in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have steadily established themselves as a formidable musical force whether in live performance or on records such as 2023’s Ride into the Light or their 2025 Dave Cobb-produced album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. The outfit has also recently issued a steady stream of singles via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, including “Put Your Money Where You Mouth Is.”

Burrison recently spoke about the band’s approach to live performance, how European audiences were the first to fully embrace the Robert Jon & The Wreck sound, and how the group maintains its collective sanity on the road.

Robert Jon & The Wreck perform at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday, February 13 with opener Sam Morrow. The show is sold out.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen