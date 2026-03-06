© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Andrew Becker

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Daniel Roland Tierney

Andrew Becker is a musician and filmmaker based in Los Angeles who records under the name Human Potential. His latest release under that moniker is Eel Sparkles, which is out now. Populated by unlikely hooks and contrasts between light and dark the album demonstrates the wide reach of Becker’s talents. We discussed the current album, his love of the band XTC, the connection between filmmaking and composing music as well as the bio he wrote to accompany the album which begins:

“In spring of 2025, Becker crammed a Tascam 488 and a Mark Shippy signature balalaika into his vintage Givenchy bindle and set sail for the rugged steppes of Inner Mongolia.  There, he hoped to track down and solicit the tutelage of legendary baritone, Ariunbataar Ganbaatar, and thus, transmogrify the foundational gain of his sonic effluvium.” 

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music CommentaryCultural ShortsArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin