Into Music: Cody Diekhoff

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
Clint McClain

Cody Diekhoff is the singer-songwriter at the heart of Chicago Farmer and, as he demonstrates on the latest Chicago Farmer release, Homeaid, Diekhoff has the ability to capture the intricacies of life in towns large and small, the moments that slip through the cracks or creep through the backyard long after the sun’s gone down. His work is a rare and perfect meeting of words, heart, and imagination placed in vessel that would be a formidable force in poetry, journalism, or fiction but is instead—thankfully—dedicated to the art of song. In this conversation, Diekhoff discusses his origins as a songwriter, his relationship with his family and how Homemaid just might be one of the records that will steer us through these troubled times.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
