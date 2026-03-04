© 2026 KMUW
Into Music: Josh English

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST
Josh English is a founding member of the Boston band Six Going On Seven who recently released their first album in over 20 years. Titled Human Tears the LP bridges the gap between the group’s early years and its current, seasoned state. In this conversation English discusses how he and bandmates James Bransford and Will Bartlett made the decision to move forward with new music, his lifelong passion for his craft and what the future holds for the trio.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
