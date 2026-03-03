Into Music: Jonathan Bernstein on Justin Townes Earle

Jonathan Bernstein is a senior research editor and writer at Rolling Stone and the author of What Do You Do When You’re Lonesome: The Authorized Biography of Justin Townes Earle published by Da Capo. On this episode of Into Music Bernstein discusses the origins of the book, Earle’s relationship with his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the late musician’s deep dedication to his craft.

What Do You Do When You’re Lonesome: The Authorized Biography of Justin Townes Earle is now available wherever books are sold.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Music: Torin Andersen