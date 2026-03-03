© 2026 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jonathan Bernstein on Justin Townes Earle

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST
Sachyn Mital

Jonathan Bernstein is a senior research editor and writer at Rolling Stone and the author of What Do You Do When You’re Lonesome: The Authorized Biography of Justin Townes Earle published by Da Capo. On this episode of Into Music Bernstein discusses the origins of the book, Earle’s relationship with his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the late musician’s deep dedication to his craft.

What Do You Do When You’re Lonesome: The Authorized Biography of Justin Townes Earle is now available wherever books are sold.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
