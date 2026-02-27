© 2026 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Ramesh Srivastava

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST
Annie Gunn

Voxtrot is back with its first album in over a decade, Dreamers in Exile, which is out now. The album came about after the group reunited for live shows in 2022 and will likely pave the way for more new Voxtrot music in the future. In this conversation, the band’s Ramesh Srivastava discusses the group’s reunion, how it managed to find new audience members during its lengthy hiatus, and how the group has embraced the realities of making and releasing music in the age of streaming and social media.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
