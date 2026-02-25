© 2026 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: John McCutcheon and Tom Paxton

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:41 PM CST
Michael G Stewart

Together Again is the new album from John McCutcheon and Tom Paxton and is the follow-up to the pair’s 2023 LP Together. Though the two musicians had known each other for some time their writing partnership solidified in 2021 when they began meeting every Monday via Zoom to work on songs. Since then they have written over 200 songs together about a wide range of topics including baseball, Pete Seeger, and McCutcheon witnessing performances by Alison Krauss and Molly Tuttle in their formative years at Winfield, Kansas’ Walnut Valley Festival.

The pair recently spoke about their ongoing collaborations, their friendship, and responding to current events through song.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
