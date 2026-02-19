Into Music: Jeffrey Clark on Pavement co-founder Gary Young

Jeffrey Clark is a co-producer of the Jed I. Rosenberg directed documentary Louder Than You Think: A Lo-Fi History of Gary Young and Pavement. In 1993, Young, who passed in 2023 at the age of 70, was dismissed from the legendary Stockton, California indie rock band he-founded over issues surrounding his erratic behavior and substance use. He later recorded with the band Gary Young’s Hospital and released a solo album in 2016. Jeffrey Clark spoke with me about the making of the film, its themes, and the accompanying soundtrack, and what it was like to know Gary Young.

Louder Than You Think: A Lo-Fi History of Gary Young and Pavement is available on various digital stream platforms while the soundtrack is available via Independent Project Records.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen