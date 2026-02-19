© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jeffrey Clark on Pavement co-founder Gary Young

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy photo.

Jeffrey Clark is a co-producer of the Jed I. Rosenberg directed documentary Louder Than You Think: A Lo-Fi History of Gary Young and Pavement. In 1993, Young, who passed in 2023 at the age of 70, was dismissed from the legendary Stockton, California indie rock band he-founded over issues surrounding his erratic behavior and substance use. He later recorded with the band Gary Young’s Hospital and released a solo album in 2016. Jeffrey Clark spoke with me about the making of the film, its themes, and the accompanying soundtrack, and what it was like to know Gary Young.

Louder Than You Think: A Lo-Fi History of Gary Young and Pavement is available on various digital stream platforms while the soundtrack is available via Independent Project Records.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin