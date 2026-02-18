Into Music: Tim Easton

Tim Easton’s latest album, fIREHORSE, is out February 20. The longtime Nashvillian turned to producer Kevin Nolan and musicians Matt Nolan (drums) and Tommy Scifres (bass) to help him bring the collection of songs selected for the recording to life. With lyrics that cover a wide range of topics, Easton once more proves himself a remarkable and singular voice within the world of American songwriting.

He recently spoke about the making of the record, his inspiration for some of the lyrics, and touring life as a sober musician.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen