Into Music
Into Music: Tim Easton

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM CST
Tim Easton’s latest album, fIREHORSE, is out February 20. The longtime Nashvillian turned to producer Kevin Nolan and musicians Matt Nolan (drums) and Tommy Scifres (bass) to help him bring the collection of songs selected for the recording to life. With lyrics that cover a wide range of topics, Easton once more proves himself a remarkable and singular voice within the world of American songwriting.
He recently spoke about the making of the record, his inspiration for some of the lyrics, and touring life as a sober musician.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
