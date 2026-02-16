© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Dave and Krista Holly Diem of LAPÊCHE

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 16, 2026 at 9:10 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy photo

Autotelic is the new album from LAPÊCHE and was recorded in Joshua Tree, California with producer Alex Newport (At The Drive-In, Bloc Party, Death Cab for Cutie). The title, which refers to doing something for its own sake, is reflected in the material on the album, which is often dreamlike, deeply emotional, and always memorable. Although the band formed in Brooklyn, the Diems have since moved to the Western United States, where they spoke from for this conversation.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin