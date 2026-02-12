© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Gail Ann Dorsey

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jimmy Fontaine/Jimmy Fontaine

Bassist/vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Gail Ann Dorsey recently issued her first single in 21 years, “(It Takes All Kinds) To Make A World,” which arrives ahead of a new album titled The Appearance Of Life, slated for release somewhere around the summer of 2026 on the Righteous Babe Records. In addition to recording under her own name since the 1980s, she has recorded and/or toured with a wide range of artists including Gwen Stefani, David Bowie, Tears For Fears and Lenny Kravitz. In this conversation she shares some thoughts on the threads which connect her body of work, her upcoming LP, and working with the late Olivia Newton John.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin