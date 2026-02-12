Into Music: Gail Ann Dorsey

Bassist/vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Gail Ann Dorsey recently issued her first single in 21 years, “(It Takes All Kinds) To Make A World,” which arrives ahead of a new album titled The Appearance Of Life, slated for release somewhere around the summer of 2026 on the Righteous Babe Records. In addition to recording under her own name since the 1980s, she has recorded and/or toured with a wide range of artists including Gwen Stefani, David Bowie, Tears For Fears and Lenny Kravitz. In this conversation she shares some thoughts on the threads which connect her body of work, her upcoming LP, and working with the late Olivia Newton John.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen