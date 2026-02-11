© 2026 KMUW
Into Music

Into Music: Peter Jesperson on Slim Dunlap

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
For this episode author, record producer, A&R man, and original manager of The Replacements Peter Jesperson is on hand to discuss Every Little Word a new compilation from his longtime friend, Slim Dunlap. The two-CD set features Dunlap’s two 1990s solo releases, 1993’s The Old New Me and 1996’s Times Like This. Jesperson co-produced the 1993 disc with Brian Paulson and issued both on his Medium Cool imprint.

In addition to the original albums, now deftly remastered by Justin Perkins, the sets feature a wide range of bonus cuts, including a number that surprisingly never made it onto an official Dunlap release. The project was realized with great assistance from Dunlap’s wife, Chrissie and daughter Bee.

Jesperson recently spoke about the origins of the project, what this release might hold in store for Dunlap fans, and what it was like to revisit recordings of his friend who passed in late 2024. We started off talking about Jesperson’s first encounter with the man who would be called Slim.

The two-CD Every Little Word receives its official release on February 14. A vinyl-only collection titled Every Little Word: The Best of the Bonus Tracks will be available in March 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
