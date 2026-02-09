Into Music: Stéphane Schück

Stéphane Schück is a physician and musician based in Paris, France who has gathered an all-star cast for the second Salt Collective LP, A Brief History of Blindness. The guests include former R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, acclaimed singer-songwriter Aimee Mann and Chris Stamey and Gene Holder of the dB’s. With production from Stamey and contributions from his longtime friend and collaborator Mitch Easter and former XTC member Andy Partridge, the record features a cohesive set of compositions that move well beyond audience expectations.

