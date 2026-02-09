© 2026 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Stéphane Schück

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM CST
Declan Levitt

Stéphane Schück is a physician and musician based in Paris, France who has gathered an all-star cast for the second Salt Collective LP, A Brief History of Blindness. The guests include former R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, acclaimed singer-songwriter Aimee Mann and Chris Stamey and Gene Holder of the dB’s. With production from Stamey and contributions from his longtime friend and collaborator Mitch Easter and former XTC member Andy Partridge, the record features a cohesive set of compositions that move well beyond audience expectations.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
