Into Music: Glen Phillips

Glen Phillips is a founding member of the band Toad The Wet Sprocket. The group’s new album, Rings: The Acoustic Sessions, is out January 30, and features acoustic renditions of songs such as “Good Intentions,” “Fall Down” and “Nanci.” Phillips recently spoke with me about the band’s current approach to live performance, the goodwill they’ve built with their fanbase over 40 years, and the power and beauty of grief.

Toad The Wet Sprocket is on tour this summer with Men at Work and Shonen Knife. The tour stops at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kansas on August 10, 2026.

