Into Music: Glen Phillips

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
Chris Orwig

Glen Phillips is a founding member of the band Toad The Wet Sprocket. The group’s new album, Rings: The Acoustic Sessions, is out January 30, and features acoustic renditions of songs such as “Good Intentions,” “Fall Down” and “Nanci.” Phillips recently spoke with me about the band’s current approach to live performance, the goodwill they’ve built with their fanbase over 40 years, and the power and beauty of grief.

Toad The Wet Sprocket is on tour this summer with Men at Work and Shonen Knife. The tour stops at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kansas on August 10, 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
