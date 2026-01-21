Into Music: Armin Fard

Armin Fard is a singer-songwriter and musician based in Southern California. In 2025, his band Badsoma (stylized as badsoma) issued a self-titled EP that partially marked Fard’s turn toward a more collaborative turn in his musical life. In this episode we discussed how that approach changed the music itself, how the disparate musical components of Badsoma’s sound might make it difficult for some to immediately categorize the group and whether or not Fard’s OK with that.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen