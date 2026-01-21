© 2026 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Armin Fard

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST
Nicole Vail

Armin Fard is a singer-songwriter and musician based in Southern California. In 2025, his band Badsoma (stylized as badsoma) issued a self-titled EP that partially marked Fard’s turn toward a more collaborative turn in his musical life. In this episode we discussed how that approach changed the music itself, how the disparate musical components of Badsoma’s sound might make it difficult for some to immediately categorize the group and whether or not Fard’s OK with that.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
