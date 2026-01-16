© 2026 KMUW
Into Music: Gregory McLoughlin

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM CST
Gregory McLoughlin is a New Jersey-based singer-songwriter known for his dedication to the craft of songwriting, a rare performer who touches on a range of topics with humor, compassion, and authority. With a growing presence in the musical community, thanks in part to his livestreams and close contact with his fanbase, he issued his self-titled debut album in December, 2025. In this conversation he discusses his initial attraction to songwriting, writing about his adopted home state, and why, in the world of song, the bridge is everything.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
