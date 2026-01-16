Into Music: Gregory McLoughlin

Gregory McLoughlin is a New Jersey-based singer-songwriter known for his dedication to the craft of songwriting, a rare performer who touches on a range of topics with humor, compassion, and authority. With a growing presence in the musical community, thanks in part to his livestreams and close contact with his fanbase, he issued his self-titled debut album in December, 2025. In this conversation he discusses his initial attraction to songwriting, writing about his adopted home state, and why, in the world of song, the bridge is everything.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen