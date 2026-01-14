Into Music: Corey Ledet

Corey Ledet had his first professional gig before he was in his teens in the 1990s. Since then, he’s released 16 albums as a bandleader, the latest of which is Corey Ledet Zydeco & Black Magic’s Live In Alaska and has so far received two Grammy nominations. Though he was raised in Texas, his family’s roots were planted deeply in the music and culture of Louisianna and he immersed himself in both as he continued his musical path. He recently spoke about his immersion in the world of music, the recording of this new live record, and the lessons he learned on his earliest gigs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen