© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Corey Ledet

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Travis Gauthier

Into Music: Corey Ledet
Corey Ledet had his first professional gig before he was in his teens in the 1990s. Since then, he’s released 16 albums as a bandleader, the latest of which is Corey Ledet Zydeco & Black Magic’s Live In Alaska and has so far received two Grammy nominations. Though he was raised in Texas, his family’s roots were planted deeply in the music and culture of Louisianna and he immersed himself in both as he continued his musical path. He recently spoke about his immersion in the world of music, the recording of this new live record, and the lessons he learned on his earliest gigs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin