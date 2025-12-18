Into Music: Leo Lyons

Leo Lyons is a founding member of the legendary British rock group Ten Years After in addition to his work as a producer, songwriter and member of the band Hundred Seventy Split. Lyons’ inimitable bass playing can be heard throughout the recent reissue of the Ten Years After album SSSH. First issued in 1969, the record hit U.S. shelves roughly one month after the band’s now-legendary performance at Woodstock. A new live disc from Helsinki, Finland that same year confirms that the Woodstock set was no fluke. Ten Years After were a formidable live force. The new three-CD reissue includes the original mix of the album, a 2025 remix and the aforementioned Helsinki concert. A double vinyl release features the new mix and the live show.

Lyons recently looked back on the making of the album, the breakneck touring schedule the band kept during their heyday and his work as producer on the classic UFO album Phenomenon. Lyons indicated that he has penciled activity for his band Hundred Seventy Split in 2026, showing no signs of slowing down at age 82.

