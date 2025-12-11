Into Music: Juliana Hatfield

Juliana Hatfield’s new album, Lightning Might Strike, is out December 12 on American Laundromat Records. The record finds Hatfield reflecting on life, mortality, and how we sometimes find ourselves not so much living the life we’ve planned but instead living the life we’ve been handed.

A founding member of the bands Blake Babies and The Juliana Hatfield Three, she has collaborated with The Lemonheads, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf in Minor Alps, Paul Westerberg in The I Don’t Cares and with Heidi Gluck and Freda Love Smith in Some Girls.

In addition to her expansive body of solo releases focused on her formidable skills as a songwriter, she has also released three notable covers albums, exploring the music of The Police, ELO, and Olivia Newton-John.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen