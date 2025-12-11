© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Juliana Hatfield

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
David Doobin

Juliana Hatfield’s new album, Lightning Might Strike, is out December 12 on American Laundromat Records. The record finds Hatfield reflecting on life, mortality, and how we sometimes find ourselves not so much living the life we’ve planned but instead living the life we’ve been handed.

A founding member of the bands Blake Babies and The Juliana Hatfield Three, she has collaborated with The Lemonheads, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf in Minor Alps, Paul Westerberg in The I Don’t Cares and with Heidi Gluck and Freda Love Smith in Some Girls.
In addition to her expansive body of solo releases focused on her formidable skills as a songwriter, she has also released three notable covers albums, exploring the music of The Police, ELO, and Olivia Newton-John.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
