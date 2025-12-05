© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Matthew Park

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:29 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Amy Robinson

Reverse Yr Curse is a Richmond, Virginia based trio that has just issued its first album, Where Are We Going and When Will We Get There? Richly eclectic with subtle doses of humor that contrast beautifully with the album’s weightier moments, it is a fine example of a band dedicated to giving listener’s an emotionally dense and immersive experience. The band’s Mattew Park recently spoke about the band’s direction and the material on Where Are We Going and When Will We Get There?

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music CommentaryCultural ShortsArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin