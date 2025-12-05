Into Music: Matthew Park

Reverse Yr Curse is a Richmond, Virginia based trio that has just issued its first album, Where Are We Going and When Will We Get There? Richly eclectic with subtle doses of humor that contrast beautifully with the album’s weightier moments, it is a fine example of a band dedicated to giving listener’s an emotionally dense and immersive experience. The band’s Mattew Park recently spoke about the band’s direction and the material on Where Are We Going and When Will We Get There?

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen