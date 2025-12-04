Into Music: Ivan Doroschuk

Ivan Doroschuk is the founding member and vocalist of the band Men Without Hats. The group formed in Montreal, Quebec in 1977 and experienced major chart success in the U.S. with their hits “The Safety Dance” (released 1982) and “Pop Goes The World” (1987). The group disbanded in the 1990s and then reformed in 2010, releasing a series of new recordings and welcoming a new generation of fans, including many who were not yet born when “Pop Goes The World” fell off the charts. The group’s latest release is the album On The Moon, which features the song “I Love The ‘80s” in addition to a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.” The record demonstrates that the classic Men Without Hats sound remains intact and as vital as ever. Doroschuk recently discussed the new music as well as his appreciation for French language and culture and the close ties he formed with members of the legendary heavy metal band Voivod.

