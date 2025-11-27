Into Music: Dale Chapman and Cody Clark (Haunted Like Human)

American Mythology is the latest album from the Nashville duo Haunted Like Human. While the collection uses the idea of mythology with its gods and monsters as a starting point, the songs themselves are populated by and made real for us via the way in which they connect us to the humanness of those stories. Things are not always as they seem and sometimes what we think we know, for better or worse, is a perception that we alone hold. Chapman and Clark recently spoke about the making of the record as well as the dynamics of their creative partnership.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen