Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Dale Chapman and Cody Clark (Haunted Like Human)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 27, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST
Laura Schneider

American Mythology is the latest album from the Nashville duo Haunted Like Human. While the collection uses the idea of mythology with its gods and monsters as a starting point, the songs themselves are populated by and made real for us via the way in which they connect us to the humanness of those stories. Things are not always as they seem and sometimes what we think we know, for better or worse, is a perception that we alone hold. Chapman and Clark recently spoke about the making of the record as well as the dynamics of their creative partnership.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music CommentaryCultural ShortsArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
