Into Music: Peabo Bryson

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Peabo Bryson’s debut album, Peabo, was released in 1976. His next album, Grace, produced by the legendary Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, will be released in 2026, when he’ll also publish a new memoir. At present, he’s continuing his Golden Touch Tour, a celebration of 50 years in the recording industry. He’ll perform at the Lied Center in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, November 22.

In preparing for the interview, I had come up with questions about his working relationship with Roberta Flack, the beginning of his career and what inspired the making of the Grace album. But our conversation almost immediately took on a different, more informal tone, less an interview than a conversation in which the Grammy-winner shared his thoughts on a wide range of issues, whether the work of actor Bill Murray, race relations in the United States, or the death of celebrity, along with stories about an unforgettable invitation to the White House, an encounter with Hugh Hefner, and recollections of his childhood in the South.

In the end, we spoke for two hours, sharing observations culled from our own experiences as well as literature and music we both loved. What you’ll hear in this episode is just part of that conversation, one filled with the music legend’s candid thoughts, wise observations, and infectious laughter.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
