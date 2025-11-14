Into Music: Joshua Ackley

Joshua Ackley recently explained that he and his bandmates in the long-running queer rock outfit the Dead Betties took a small pause in making an upcoming double LP to issue their new EP, Whitey, which out November 21 on Rotten Princess Records. The collection finds the trio sounding vital and hungry, eager to continue blazing new sonic paths as they’ve done since forming in the early 2000s. Ackley recently discussed the making of the EP, the themes behind its title track and the connection between horror films and queer culture.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen