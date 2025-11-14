© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Joshua Ackley

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jonathon Marin

Joshua Ackley recently explained that he and his bandmates in the long-running queer rock outfit the Dead Betties took a small pause in making an upcoming double LP to issue their new EP, Whitey, which out November 21 on Rotten Princess Records. The collection finds the trio sounding vital and hungry, eager to continue blazing new sonic paths as they’ve done since forming in the early 2000s. Ackley recently discussed the making of the EP, the themes behind its title track and the connection between horror films and queer culture.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music CommentaryCultural ShortsArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin