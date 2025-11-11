Into Music: Inna Showalter and Jon Chaney (Magic Fig)

San Francisco’s Magic Fig will release their full-length debut album Valerian Tea on November 21 via Exploding In Sound Records. The deeply imaginative group of songs straddle the lines between psychedelic pop, progressive music and the places where those styles collide, such as in the early work of Fairport Convention. Featuring members of The Umbrellas, Healing Potpourri and Whitney’s Playland, the group takes its listeners on a wild and imaginative exploration via Valerian Tea, a record that is sometimes cinematic, always engaging and never pretentious. Keyboardist Jon Chaney and vocalist/mellotron player Inna Showalter recently discussed Magic Fig’s origins, the making of Valerian Tea, and more. (The outfit is rounded out by Muzzy Moskowitz (guitar), Matthew Ferrara (bass) and Taylor Giffin (drums).

