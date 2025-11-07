© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Andrew Spencer Goldman (Fulton Lights)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
Since 2004 Andrew Spencer Goldman has been the creative force behind the eclectic musical project Fulton Lights, traversing between Baltimore, Brooklyn and Geneva, creating music that is equally restless in its stylistic geography while decidedly recognizable as Fulton Lights. The latest EP, Well The Night Has Come, breaks an extended period of silence for Goldman, a period that also saw he and his family returning to the U.S. and the aftermath of COVID either lifting or intensifying, depending on one’s point of view. He recently spoke about why periods of dormancy may be essential to the creative life, his friendship with fellow musician and collaborator TJ Lipple, as well as his thoughts on the future of Fulton Lights.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music CommentaryCultural ShortsArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
