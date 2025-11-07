Into Music: Andrew Spencer Goldman (Fulton Lights)

Since 2004 Andrew Spencer Goldman has been the creative force behind the eclectic musical project Fulton Lights, traversing between Baltimore, Brooklyn and Geneva, creating music that is equally restless in its stylistic geography while decidedly recognizable as Fulton Lights. The latest EP, Well The Night Has Come, breaks an extended period of silence for Goldman, a period that also saw he and his family returning to the U.S. and the aftermath of COVID either lifting or intensifying, depending on one’s point of view. He recently spoke about why periods of dormancy may be essential to the creative life, his friendship with fellow musician and collaborator TJ Lipple, as well as his thoughts on the future of Fulton Lights.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen