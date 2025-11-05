© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Seán Griffin

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Wyndham Barnett

Seán Griffin is a singer-songwriter based in New York state and a former resident of New York City, the place that he formed and led the Ruffians, a band that fused elements of traditional Irish music along with the energy of punk. The band quickly became a live favorite and amassed an impressive reputation, opening for shows for Shane McGowan’s Popes, Black 47, and others. Now based in his adopted state’s Hudson Valley, Griffin has issued the singles, “People Are Mad” and “Rocks Off.” In this conversation, Griffin discusses his current hometown, the single “People Are Mad” and how music became his vocation in the biblical sense of the word, among a wide range of other topics.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin