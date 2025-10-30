© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Ben Jorgensen

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Josh Dage

Ben Jorgensen is a founding member of Armor For Sleep, a band that was initially formed in 2001 and has been active again since 2020, with the album The Rain Museum arriving in 2022 and the band’s latest, There Is No Memory, set for release on November 7, 2025 via the Equal Vision label. Jorgensen recently discussed the making of this album, his process of sharing new songs with listeners for the first time, and his thoughts on the future of Armor For Sleep.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
