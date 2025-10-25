Into Music: Shane Henry and Maggie McClure (The Imaginaries)

The Imaginaries are the husband-and-wife duo of Shane Henry and Maggie McClure who met more than 20 years ago when McLure opened for Henry. Their musical and romantic partnerships have blossomed with the pair landing numerous sync placements across Netflix, Hallmark and more platforms, the scoring of films (A Cowgirl’s Song, The One) and sharing stages with Judy Collins and John Waite. Their new album, Fever, was released earlier in 2025 and features collaborations with Vince Gill, Joe Bonamassa, and Ariel Posen. The Imaginaries will perform at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 26.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen