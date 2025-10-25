© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Shane Henry and Maggie McClure (The Imaginaries)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Chad Cosper

The Imaginaries are the husband-and-wife duo of Shane Henry and Maggie McClure who met more than 20 years ago when McLure opened for Henry. Their musical and romantic partnerships have blossomed with the pair landing numerous sync placements across Netflix, Hallmark and more platforms, the scoring of films (A Cowgirl’s Song, The One) and sharing stages with Judy Collins and John Waite. Their new album, Fever, was released earlier in 2025 and features collaborations with Vince Gill, Joe Bonamassa, and Ariel Posen. The Imaginaries will perform at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 26.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
